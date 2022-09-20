Xuez Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $11,745.60 and approximately $23,931.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,369,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,402,866 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xuez Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

