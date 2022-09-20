XYO Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $93.76 million and approximately $615,905.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065506 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. Facebook | Instagram | Github | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

