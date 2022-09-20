Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head-To-Head Analysis

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AppLovin and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 196.23%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -3.61% 3.74% 1.37% Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AppLovin and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppLovin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 3.07 $35.45 million ($0.29) -78.69 Yalla Group $273.14 million 1.98 $82.59 million $0.47 7.79

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Yalla Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

