Zacks Research Comments on Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.21 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $273.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.48.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Watsco by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

