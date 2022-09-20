Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Zano (ZANO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Zano has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $58,381.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00286596 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00129741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047150 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000500 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,378,278 coins and its circulating supply is 11,348,778 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

