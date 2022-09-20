Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.37 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Zcash has a total market cap of $834.89 million and approximately $55.37 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $54.55 or 0.00286851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00112020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072615 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,306,225 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

