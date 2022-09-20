Zipmex (ZMT) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Zipmex (ZMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Zipmex has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $19,240.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,887.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061787 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007387 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010779 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00065511 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex (ZMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Buying and Selling Zipmex

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.