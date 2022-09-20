ZKSpace Market Cap Achieves $10.21 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and $787,642.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org/en. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZKSpace Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

