ZoidPay (ZPAY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.09 Million

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and approximately $39,966.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00122618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00886087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZoidPay launched on October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

