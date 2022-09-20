Zscaler, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Zscaler stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,514 shares of company stock valued at $25,449,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

