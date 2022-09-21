88mph (MPH) Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million

88mph (MPH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00011705 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market cap of $1.05 million and $61,319.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00059481 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063717 BTC.

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “88mph is a protocol that allows users to lend their crypto assets like yUSD, Aave USDC, and other yield-bearing assets. 88MPH uses a linear model for determining the fixed interest rate offered to depositors. 88mph keeps track of the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the underlying yield protocol's APY over roughly a monthly window, and offers 75% of the EMA as the fixed rate.The users can purchase floating-rate bonds via the protocol to finance and to also secure the debt of the coin. The idea here is to bring more finances in the Defi space by integrating other ways to earn yield.The 88mph Confidential ticker is “MPH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “88MPH” is for CryptoCompare.com only.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

