9,214 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

