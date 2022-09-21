Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZF) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZF – Get Rating) traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 15.80 and last traded at 15.80. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.41 and a 200 day moving average of 15.38.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

