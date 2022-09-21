Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ACAZF stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACAZF shares. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadian Timber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

