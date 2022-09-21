Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Neutral”

Grupo Santander lowered shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACXIF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of ACXIF opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.60. Acciona has a twelve month low of $154.24 and a twelve month high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.