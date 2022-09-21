Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $274.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

