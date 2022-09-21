Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 299,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $291.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.81 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

