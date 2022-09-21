Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $291.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.32. Adobe has a 52 week low of $287.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

