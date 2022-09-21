Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $291.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.32. Adobe has a 52 week low of $287.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
