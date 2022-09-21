Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $425.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.92.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $291.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.32. Adobe has a one year low of $287.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.