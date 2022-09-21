Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Air China has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

