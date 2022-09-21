Akroma Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $17,939.44 and approximately $22.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

