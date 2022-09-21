Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

