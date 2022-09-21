Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.23 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $31.51 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.44 or 0.00105934 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00126008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00860131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,617 coins. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.