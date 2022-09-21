Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Alector has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $79.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Alector by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 768,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector by 88.7% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 552,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

