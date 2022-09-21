Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $271.11 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Algorand has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $271.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00089586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00072678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007873 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000279 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,354,490,908 coins and its circulating supply is 6,936,210,545 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.