Alium Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $20,629.03 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Alium Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $20,629.03 and $67,498.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alium Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Coin Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alium Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alium Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alium Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.