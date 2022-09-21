Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 million, a P/E ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

