Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

