Ambrosus (AMB) Price Tops $0.0221 on Major Exchanges

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $21.86 million and $10.25 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

AirDAO (AMB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000429 BTC.

DAPS Coin (DAPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uther (UTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SoilCoin (SOIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 1,238,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 989,486,362 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly.Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products.Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.