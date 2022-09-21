American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $13.92 Average PT from Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,061 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

