American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 76.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
American Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE AFG opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
American Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.
American Financial Group Company Profile
American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Financial Group (AFG)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.