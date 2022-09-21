American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP) vs. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Head-To-Head Review

American Sierra Gold (OTCMKTS:AMNP – Get Rating) and Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Sierra Gold and Beachbody, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Sierra Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00

Beachbody has a consensus target price of 3.24, indicating a potential upside of 174.58%. Given Beachbody’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beachbody is more favorable than American Sierra Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Sierra Gold has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beachbody has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.7% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Beachbody shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beachbody $873.65 million 0.42 -$228.38 million -0.99 -1.19

American Sierra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beachbody.

Profitability

This table compares American Sierra Gold and Beachbody’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Sierra Gold N/A N/A N/A Beachbody -37.55% -54.64% -32.59%

Summary

Beachbody beats American Sierra Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Sierra Gold

Medinah Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nevada.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a once-a-day premium nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout Energize, Hydrate, post-workout Recover, and protein supplement Recharge products; BEACHBARs low sugar, snack bars; and connected fitness equipment that include bikes and accessories. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 2.5 million digital and 0.3 million nutritional subscriptions. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

