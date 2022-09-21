Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53.

Insider Activity

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,629 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $8,412,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $6,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

