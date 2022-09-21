Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $5,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 458,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,615,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,210,649 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

