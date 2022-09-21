Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 670.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 670.80 ($8.11).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 5.6 %

BDEV stock opened at GBX 404.80 ($4.89) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.45. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Barratt Developments

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 1,200 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.