Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,808.75

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,808.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Bunzl Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

