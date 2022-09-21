Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Target Price at C$20.29

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.29.

ERF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Enerplus Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.73.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

