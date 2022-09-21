Analysts Set Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Price Target at C$12.11

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.11.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of EQX opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.27. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

