Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $285.75

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 32,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $231.26 and a 1 year high of $434.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.99. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

