Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $215.33

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDRDY. Societe Generale upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

