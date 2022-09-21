Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Price Target at C$22.33

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Stock Down 0.7 %

Savaria stock opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$900.00 million and a PE ratio of 46.60.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. Research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

