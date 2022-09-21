Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target at $52.83

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 390,164 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

