Analyzing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and SOHO China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 14.38 $14.14 million $1.78 33.56 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust 41.95% 5.43% 3.42% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for INDUS Realty Trust and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $80.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.77%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than SOHO China.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About SOHO China

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. The company holds properties in Beijing and Shanghai. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

