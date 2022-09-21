Anime Token (ANI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $68,862.15

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 49.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Anime Token has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Anime Token has a total market cap of $68,862.15 and approximately $24,181.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
