AnRKey X Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $419,468.51 and $12,067.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00128669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00544987 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00894773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X launched on October 9th, 2020. AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,751,930 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AnRKey X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AnRKey X™ combines DeFi and eSports gaming for users to compete, purchase and stake unique NFTs and win valuable rewards. AnRKey X’s token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more the users purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX they earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.