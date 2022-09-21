Anyswap (ANY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $610,319.00

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Anyswap has a total market cap of $80.12 million and approximately $610,319.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00022974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

