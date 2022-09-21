Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $463,446,000 after acquiring an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Shares of SYK opened at $217.96 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

