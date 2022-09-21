Arden Trust Co Purchases New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 3.3 %

AMH opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

