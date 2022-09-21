Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in August

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 487,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.6 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZAF opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

