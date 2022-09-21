Artex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $172,927.36 (ARTEX)

Artex (ARTEX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Artex has traded 62.6% higher against the US dollar. Artex has a market cap of $172,927.36 and approximately $19,120.00 worth of Artex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004805 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000354 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00030442 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Artex Profile

Artex (ARTEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Artex’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,248,442 coins. Artex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Artex is artex.app.

Buying and Selling Artex

According to CryptoCompare, “Artex is a blockchain-based art investment platform that users can trade and manage their fine art investments. The digital currency of the Artex ecosystem is Artex Token (ARTEX).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

